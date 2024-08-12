Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Bank of America

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 11,796,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,501. Doximity has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,951 shares of company stock worth $2,574,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

