Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

OTCMKTS DMZPY remained flat at $9.49 during midday trading on Monday. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

