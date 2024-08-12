Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
OTCMKTS DMZPY remained flat at $9.49 during midday trading on Monday. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.29.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
