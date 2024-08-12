dogwifhat (WIF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $353.57 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $353.57 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.
About dogwifhat
dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,608 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.
dogwifhat Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars.
