DIMO Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. DIMO has a market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DIMO

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,074,580.19415343 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.13781969 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,028,663.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

