Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) CEO Acquires $41,074.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,801.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

