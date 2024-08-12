Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target to $18.00

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of WBTN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. 880,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,853. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,408,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,145,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.11% of WEBTOON Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

