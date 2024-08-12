Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 4.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 1,031,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,616,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNN. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

