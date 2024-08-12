DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0307 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00071872 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008542 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

