Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its position in 3M by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 276,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,183,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in 3M by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.7 %

MMM stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.31. 587,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

