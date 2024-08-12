Czech National Bank Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $1,125.13. 99,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,050.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,056.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

View Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.