Czech National Bank Raises Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in EQT by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in EQT by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $75,387,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

EQT traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $31.84. 2,058,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

