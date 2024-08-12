Czech National Bank Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $1,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,566. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.73. 180,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.77.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

