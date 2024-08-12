Czech National Bank Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.33.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

