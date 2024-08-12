Czech National Bank Has $3.22 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.51. The stock had a trading volume of 327,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,668. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

