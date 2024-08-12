Czech National Bank Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 34,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $97.39. 340,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,938. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $115.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

