Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 90,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 195,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.58.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

