Czech National Bank Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.58.

In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,754 shares of company stock worth $11,926,437 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.07. The company had a trading volume of 509,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day moving average is $197.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

