Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $112.84. The stock had a trading volume of 115,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,768. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

