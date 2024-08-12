Czech National Bank Buys 762 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22,943.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

ZBRA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.19. 39,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.