Czech National Bank Buys 3,781 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,486,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,423,116,000 after buying an additional 304,402 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,965,000 after buying an additional 155,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $365,420,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $390,687,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.85. 100,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,305. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.