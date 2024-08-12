Czech National Bank Buys 1,126 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 283.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $224.24. 71,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.34. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $238.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Recommended Stories

