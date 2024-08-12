Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,487,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $92,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.5 %

CARR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.68. 387,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.