Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $227,750,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,764. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,230. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

