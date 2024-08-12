Czech National Bank Acquires 9,863 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.
SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
