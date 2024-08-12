Czech National Bank Acquires 9,863 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

SRE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.23. 344,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.