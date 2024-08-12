Czech National Bank Acquires 16,555 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $116.01. 795,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average is $98.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

