Czech National Bank Acquires 1,493 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 191.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SBA Communications by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.93. 308,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.13 and a 200-day moving average of $206.01. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.67.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

