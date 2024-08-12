Cytosorbents (CTSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytosorbents

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Articles

