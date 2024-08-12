Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.32. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 35,216 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $983.31 million, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich acquired 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at $863,147.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

