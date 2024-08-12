Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 4.4%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. 56,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 828,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
Cricut Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 20.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 9.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cricut by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cricut by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 150.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cricut
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.