Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 4.4%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. 56,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 828,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Cricut Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $168,213.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,777.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $168,213.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,777.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,080 shares of company stock worth $636,479 in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 20.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 9.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cricut by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cricut by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 150.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

