Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $1,503,150.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,503,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,223,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,081,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $1,476,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,611,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,684,650.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $27.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.61 and a beta of 2.23. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

