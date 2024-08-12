Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Further Reading

