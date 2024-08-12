Craig Arthur Steinke Sells 30,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BLDR traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $153.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Bank of America downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,209,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

