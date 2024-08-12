Cookie (COOKIE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $706,128.85

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Cookie has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $706,128.85 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cookie has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,399,913 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 75,399,912.9140472 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.06032078 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $718,398.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

