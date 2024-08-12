Contrasting Unitil (NYSE:UTL) & Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE)

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Unitil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $18.42 million 1.01 -$69.46 million N/A N/A Unitil $557.10 million 1.69 $45.20 million $3.00 19.44

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

76.8% of Unitil shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Unitil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alternus Clean Energy and Unitil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Unitil 0 2 0 0 2.00

Unitil has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.14%. Given Unitil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unitil is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unitil has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Unitil 9.53% 9.74% 2.90%

Summary

Unitil beats Alternus Clean Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides real estate management services. It serves approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

