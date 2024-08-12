Contrasting Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

WPP has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WPP alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WPP and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 1 3 0 1 2.20 Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

WPP presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than WPP.

This table compares WPP and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WPP and Nexxen International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $18.46 billion 0.54 $137.33 million N/A N/A Nexxen International $334.69 million 1.43 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -53.08

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International.

Summary

Nexxen International beats WPP on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.