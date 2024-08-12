Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 419,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.