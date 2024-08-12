Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTA)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

