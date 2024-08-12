Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE LDP opened at $19.72 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.