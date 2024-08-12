Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE LDP opened at $19.72 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
