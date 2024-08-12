Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.55. 740,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,138. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

