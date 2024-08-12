Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 528,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,118. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,493,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,319,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $3,276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

