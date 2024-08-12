Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 528,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,118. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

