Coastline Trust Co Purchases Shares of 10,825 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 128,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chewy by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 61,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 1,085,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,282. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 131.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

