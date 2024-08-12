Coastline Trust Co Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $240.26. The stock had a trading volume of 549,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.76 and a 200 day moving average of $360.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

