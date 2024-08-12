Coastline Trust Co Cuts Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGOV. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 46,037 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,286.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 426,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 395,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LGOV traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 60,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,396. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

