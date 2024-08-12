Coastline Trust Co Acquires New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $14.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.99. 2,590,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average is $182.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

