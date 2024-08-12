CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.37. 229,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $67.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

