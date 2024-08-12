ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of CLRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,302. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearOne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.