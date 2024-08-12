Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Andrew Miles Snyder Purchases 28,938 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 28,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $158,869.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,953.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CLVT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,532. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,576,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,269,000 after buying an additional 4,472,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $30,104,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $18,389,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $54,457,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

