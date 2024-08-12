City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II Buys 120 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Tracy W. Hylton II purchased 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.83 per share, for a total transaction of $13,299.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,664,983.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. City Holding has a 12 month low of $86.56 and a 12 month high of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.48.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of City by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

