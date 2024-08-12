Citigroup Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Strong-Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.28. WPP has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in WPP by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 332,914 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in WPP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WPP by 24.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 47,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

